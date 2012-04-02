LAS VEGAS Following is a list of winners on Sunday night at the 47th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, which annually is among the biggest events in country music.
Entertainer of the Year
Taylor Swift Male Vocalist
Blake Shelton Female Vocalist
Miranda Lambert Album
Miranda Lambert, "Four the Record" Single record
Jason Aldean, Kelly Clarkson, "Don't You Wanna Stay" Song (songwriting)
Eli Young Band, "Crazy Girl" Vocal Group
Lady Antebellum New Artist
Scotty McCreery Vocal Duo
Thompson Square Vocal Event
Jason Aldean, Kelly Clarkson, "Don't You Wanna Stay" Video
Toby Keith, "Red Solo Cup" Songwriter
Dallas Davidson
