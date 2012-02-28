HONG KONG Shares in Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd (2007.HK) jumped 6.5 percent on Tuesday afternoon after the company said net profit for 2011 rose 35.5 percent compared with the previous year.

The move made it the top performer among property stocks listed in Hong Kong on Tuesday, and gave the sector a boost, with rival Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd (3333.HK) up 5.5 percent.

Country Garden, the fifth-largest mainland housing company by sales value, said net profit for the full year was 5.8 billion yuan ($920.36 million), compared with 4.3 billion in 2010. It released its earnings report during the midday trading break.

The company, which specializes in converting rural land into large-scale housing projects, said sales in 2011 rose 31 percent to 43.2 billion yuan, just above its 43 billion target for the year.

Unlike most Chinese developers, it closed 2011 with strong sales, despite Beijing's measures to curb housing prices and speculative home-buying. ($1 = 6.3019 Chinese yuan)

