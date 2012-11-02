NASHVILLE, Tennessee The 2012 Country Music Association awards were handed out in Nashville on Thursday in a ceremony broadcast live on ABC television.
Following is a list of key winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Blake Shelton
Single of the Year
"Pontoon" Little Big Town
Album of the Year
"Chief" Eric Church
Song of the Year (songwriters award)
"Over You" Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Male Vocalist of the Year
Blake Shelton
Vocal Group of the Year
Little Big Town
Vocal Duo of the Year
Thompson Square
Musical Event of the Year
"Feel Like A Rock Star" Kenny Chesney, duet with Tim McGraw
Musician of the Year
Mac McAnally - Guitar
Music Video of the Year
"Red Solo Cup" Toby Keith
New Artist of the Year
Hunter Hayes
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Eric Walsh)