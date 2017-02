Coventry Health Care Inc CVH.N posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday as the insurer's medical claim costs rose.

Net income fell to $85.7 million, or 60 cents per share, compared with $150.3 million, or $1.01 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, earnings of 58 cents were 5 cents below the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

