Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Healthcare products and medical device maker Covidien Plc COV.N said it will buy privately owned Newport Medical for about $108 million to gain access to ventilator devices.
The acquisition, which comes days after Covidien clinched a deal to buy Israel-based respiratory systems maker superDimension Ltd for about $300 million, signals the company's efforts to consolidate in the medical devices segment.
The acquisition of Newport is expected to be completed in the second quarter of this year, and will not have a material impact on Covidien's fiscal 2012 results, the company said in a statement.
"Newport's products and technology... will broaden our ventilation platform for patients around the world, particularly in emerging markets," said Robert J. White, president of the Covidien's respiratory & monitoring systems unit.
Covidien shares, which have risen about 21 percent in the last three months, closed at $53.61 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.