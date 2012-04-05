U.S. healthcare products and medical device maker Covidien COV.N said it would buy Israel-based Oridion Systems ORIDN.S for about $300 million in cash.

As per the deal, a wholly owned subsidiary of Covidien will pay $23 per Oridion share and the company said the deal is not expected to have a material impact on its fiscal 2012 sales.

"Oridion's products are excellent complements to the company's current portfolio of pulse oximeters and monitoring products," Robert White, president, Covidien's Respiratory & Monitoring Systems, said in a statement.

Covidien will report the Oridion systems business as part of its oximetry & monitoring product line.

The companies expect to complete the deal in the second calendar quarter of 2012.

(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Matt Driskill)