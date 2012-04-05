Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
U.S. healthcare products and medical device maker Covidien COV.N said it would buy Israel-based Oridion Systems ORIDN.S for about $300 million in cash.
As per the deal, a wholly owned subsidiary of Covidien will pay $23 per Oridion share and the company said the deal is not expected to have a material impact on its fiscal 2012 sales.
"Oridion's products are excellent complements to the company's current portfolio of pulse oximeters and monitoring products," Robert White, president, Covidien's Respiratory & Monitoring Systems, said in a statement.
Covidien will report the Oridion systems business as part of its oximetry & monitoring product line.
The companies expect to complete the deal in the second calendar quarter of 2012.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Matt Driskill)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.