CHICAGO Medical device maker Covidien Plc COV.N said on Thursday it would buy back up to $2 billion of its ordinary shares, sending its stock higher.

Every $100 million in shares repurchased adds 2 cents to earnings per share, JPMorgan analyst Michael Weinstein wrote in a research note.

"In our current model, the $450 million in buybacks we had penciled in for fiscal year 2012 assumed buybacks at $56 a share. The price difference alone on that $450 million adds another 2 cents," he wrote.

"This makes the probability of Covidien delivering 10 percent EPS growth in fiscal year 2012 significantly improved, despite the tough (comparisons) in fiscal 2012 of one less selling week versus fiscal year 2011," Weinstein added.

David Turkaly, an analyst with Susquehanna Financial Group, noted that there was about $374 mln remaining under an existing $1 billion buyback plan, and this new authorization represents about 9 percent of Covidien's shares outstanding.

In the 12 months ended in June 2011, Covidien returned more than $1 billion to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases, representing more than 50 percent of its free cash flow.

The Dublin, Ireland-based company has said it intended to return 25 percent to 40 percent of its free cash flow to shareholders.

Covidien shares were up $2.82, or 6.3 percent, at $47.52 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange, as the broad market rebounded from a sharp drop on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Debra Sherman; Editing by Derek Caney, Gerald E. McCormick and Steve Orlofsky)