Health insurer WellCare's quarterly profit surges
WellCare Health Plans Inc's fourth-quarter profit more than tripled, driven by a rise in enrolments in its Medicaid plans for low-income families.
NEW YORK Medical device maker Covidien Plc COV.N said on Thursday it expects revenue to increase by 3 percent to 5 percent in fiscal 2012, roughly in line with Wall Street expectations.
Analysts, on average, were looking for 2012 sales of $12.01 billion for the fiscal year ending in September, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S -- translating into a sales gain of 4.3 percent from analyst estimates for 2011.
For 2012, the company expects sales from its medical devices segment to grow 4 percent to 7 percent and sales of its pharmaceutical business to increase 2 percent to 5 percent. Sales of its medical supplies segment are expected to be flat from the prior fiscal year.
Covidien shares have gained 37 percent in the last year, outperforming a 22 percent rise for the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Equipment & Services Index .DJUSMC.
While the company's medical devices and supplies have performed well, declining sales from the pharmaceutical division have been a drag on earnings.
The shares of Dublin, Ireland-based Covidien were up 0.4 percent at $49.92 in trading after the bell. They closed at $49.71 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in New York; editing by Bernard Orr and Andre Grenon)
Austrian chip maker AMS said on Tuesday it saw potential for strong revenue growth in 2017 helped by its acquisition of optical sensor maker Heptagon in Singapore, sending it shares up nearly 19 percent.
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations, as its television and cable units benefited from hosting the World Series and its cable news channel enjoyed strong ratings during the U.S. presidential campaign.