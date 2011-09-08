NEW YORK Medical device maker Covidien Plc COV.N said on Thursday it expects revenue to increase by 3 percent to 5 percent in fiscal 2012, roughly in line with Wall Street expectations.

Analysts, on average, were looking for 2012 sales of $12.01 billion for the fiscal year ending in September, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S -- translating into a sales gain of 4.3 percent from analyst estimates for 2011.

For 2012, the company expects sales from its medical devices segment to grow 4 percent to 7 percent and sales of its pharmaceutical business to increase 2 percent to 5 percent. Sales of its medical supplies segment are expected to be flat from the prior fiscal year.

Covidien shares have gained 37 percent in the last year, outperforming a 22 percent rise for the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Equipment & Services Index .DJUSMC.

While the company's medical devices and supplies have performed well, declining sales from the pharmaceutical division have been a drag on earnings.

The shares of Dublin, Ireland-based Covidien were up 0.4 percent at $49.92 in trading after the bell. They closed at $49.71 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Anand Basu in New York; editing by Bernard Orr and Andre Grenon)