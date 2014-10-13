Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
BRUSSELS U.S. medical equipment maker Medtronic has asked European Union antitrust regulators to approve its proposed $43 billion purchase of Irish peer Covidien Plc, the European Commission said on Monday.
The acquisition, which will put Medtronic on about the same footing as industry leader Johnson & Johnson, will reduce its overall global tax burden.
Medtronic however said it is not an inversion deal where U.S. companies acquire foreign rivals to move their tax domicile abroad, but rather a move to boost its medical technology strategy.
The EU competition authority has set a Nov. 14 deadline for its decision. It can either clear the deal unconditionally or ask for concessions to allay possible antitrust concerns or open an in-depth investigation.
Analysts said the disparate businesses of the two companies should not trigger any significant regulatory worries.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Susan Thomas)
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.