HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
NEW YORK Cowen Group Inc (COWN.O) has agreed to acquire privately held Dahlman Rose & Co LLC, adding the energy, metals and mining, transportation, chemicals and agriculture sectors to the boutique investment company's specialties.
Cowen said on Friday that the acquisition would expand its sector focus in new areas which it believes will be active for capital raising over the foreseeable future.
Cowen's core sectors include health care, technology, media, telecommunications, consumer, aerospace and defense/industrials and real estate investment trusts (REITs).
Terms of the all-stock deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close at the end of the first quarter and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval, Cowen said.
Boards of both companies approved the definitive agreement.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.