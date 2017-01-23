Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
SAO PAULO Former shareholders of Brazil's CPFL Energia SA (CPFE3.SA) have handed over ownership of their stakes to State Grid Corp of China on Monday, which will automatically trigger a buyout of minority stakeholders, a person familiar with the matter said.
The formal handover of stakes from Camargo Correa SA and several pension funds that were CPFL Energia's majority shareholders before the June deal to State Grid was signed earlier in the day, said the person, who requested anonymity because the plan remains private.
CPFL plans to inform details of the transaction and the ensuing minority buyout in a securities filing to be published later in the day, the person said.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
ZURICH Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said prices for large acquisitions are looking expensive, pushing the company to instead seek smaller targets with early-stage drugs that the Swiss pharmaceutical group hopes will supplement its pipeline.