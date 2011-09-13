Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL.O) reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings, as the chain saw a decline in guest traffic, and forecast full-year earnings below Wall Street expectations.

The family dining chain now expects to earn $4.05-$4.20 a share for 2012.

Analysts, on average, were expecting $4.23 in full-year earnings, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter net income fell to $17.5 million, or 75 cents a share, from $27.4 million, or $1.14 a share, a year ago.

Net revenue rose marginally to $612.9 million.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 91 cents a share on revenue of $621.4 million.

The restaurant chain also issued a share buyback for up to $65 million of the company's outstanding common stock and raised its quarterly dividend to 25 cents a share.

Separately, in a letter dated September 12, activist investor Sardar Biglari wrote to company shareholders and alleged that the Cracker Barrel board has failed to perform up to the company's potential.

"It has become increasingly clear to us that top leadership has shaped a culture that lacks, inter alia, accountability, transparency, and stock ownership," Biglari, the largest shareholder of Cracker Barrel, said in his letter.

The Cracker Barrel board rejected his demand for two board seats earlier this month.

Shares of Lebanon, Tennessee-based Cracker Barrel closed at $39.86 on Monday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)