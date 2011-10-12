SANTA FE, New Mexico A New Mexico woman was arrested this week after she sought out marijuana on Craigslist in a notice that said she was "new in town" and "looking for Mary Jane," police said on Wednesday.

Anamicka Dave, 29, of Roswell was released from the Chavez County jail on a $5,000 bond, and faces one felony count of criminal solicitation of marijuana, authorities said.

Roswell police spokesman Travis Holley said Dave was arrested by undercover officers on Monday evening in the parking lot of a local business after a narcotics officer surfing the Web on his own time spotted her posting.

Holley said the officer confirmed through an exchange of e-mails that it was marijuana she was looking to buy, and arranged a meeting place to complete the transaction.

"He was shocked when he stumbled upon (Dave's posting)," Holley said. "He thought it might have been a sting operation by another law enforcement agency."

After ensuring it was not, the officer began his communication with Dave and the sale was arranged, Holley said. The undercover buy was necessary for an arrest because seeking marijuana on the Internet was not a crime, he added.

"They might just be joking around," he said.

The person "must show intent to carry out that plan," Holley said. The officer "responded to the ad, and she took the bait."

