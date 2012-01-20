AKRON, OHIO Accused Craigslist killer Richard James Beasley has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated murder and kidnapping by prosecutors who plan to seek the death penalty for the slaying of three men who answered a phony job ad.

The 28-count indictment announced Friday against Beasley, 52, also includes charges of attempted murder and identity theft, said Summit County prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. Authorities are investigating whether there could be additional victims of the deadly scheme.

Beasley and Brogan Rafferty, then 16, are suspected of luring four men to Noble County with the promise of a job as a ranch-hand on a 688-acre property. The job supposedly paid $300 a week and the men were told to bring all of their belongings with them.

All the bodies were found in November. Two of those men, David Pauley, 51, of Norfolk, Virginia and Ralph Geiger, 56, of Akron, Ohio were found buried in Noble County. Timothy Kern, 47, of Massillon, Ohio was in the same month in a shallow grave behind a semi-deserted mall in Akron.

Rafferty, who will be tried as an adult, was charged in Noble County with murder and attempted murder.

Beasley, however, is considered the principal offender because he is "the one who pulled the trigger," according to Walsh. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty if he is convicted, she said.

She declined to comment on Rafferty's charges or the role he played, if any, in bringing charges against Beasley, previously sentenced to 40 years for aggravated burglary in Texas in 1989 but later released on a 34-year probation.

At the moment, Beasley is being held on prostitution and drug charges on a $1 million bond. His attorney in that case said Beasley had yet not been told of the murder indictment.

"He's just been sitting in jail waiting and I haven't been able to tell him what's going on because I don't know either," Rhonda Lee Kotnik said.

Prosecutors declined to speculate on the motive for the killings.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, who appeared at the press conference with Walsh, referred to the murders as "serial killings" and asked for help with finding other possible victims.

"We still need more information. We don't know if there are more victims or if there are more bodies," DeWine said.

Scott Davis, 48, of South Carolina survived an attempt on his life November 6 after meeting Beasley and Rafferty, according to prosecutors.

Davis told police that he drove with the two men to a heavily wooded area and got out of the car. He heard the click of a gun and ran. Shot in the arm, Davis hid in the woods for hours, and then walked two miles to a home where he called the police.

Beasley has not been assigned a defense attorney on the murder charges yet, and no date has been set for the next hearing.

(Reporting By Kim Palmer; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Paul Thomasch)