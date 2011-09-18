CHARLESTON, W.Va The pilot killed in the crash of a vintage military plane at a West Virginia air show was identified on Sunday as John "Flash" Mangan of North Carolina, officials said.

The fiery crash, in which no one else was injured, occurred on Saturday, a day after a World War Two fighter plane crashed near the grandstands at a Nevada air show, killing nine people and injuring more than 50 others.

Mangan's T-28 aircraft crashed during an acrobatic demonstration at the 2011 Thunder Over the Blue Ridge Open House & Air Show in Martinsburg, the West Virginia Air National Guard said.

Acting Governor Earl Ray Tomblin said: "I was deeply saddened to learn of the accident that occurred during the Thunder Over the Blue Ridge Air Show which took the life of pilot, John "Flash" Mangan of Concord, N.C."

"The shock of such a tragedy during a family event such as this is extremely unfortunate for everyone involved," Tomblin said in a statement.

Tomblin's office did not release any further details about the pilot.

Mangan had been performing a stunt in a formation of six T-28s, planes that were used for training by the Navy and Air Force between 1950 and 1984, when his plane crashed in a large fireball, witnesses said.

The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating, officials said.

