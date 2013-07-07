National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators conduct first site assessment of the wreckage of Asiana Airlines Flight 214, at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California in this July 6, 2013 handout photo. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout via Reuters

The crew of the Asiana Airlines plane that crashed Saturday at San Francisco airport tried to increase its speed and abort its landing just seconds before it hit the seawall in front of the airport runway, according to flight recorders recovered by the National Transportation Safety Board.

NTSB Chair Deborah Hersman, speaking at a news conference at the airport, said there were no indications of any problems with the plane or the landing until 7 seconds before impact, when the crew tried to increase the plane's speed. Hersman said data recorders show the plane was traveling "significantly below" the planned speed.

The crew tried to initiate a "go-around," in which it would accelerate and abort the landing, just 1.5 seconds before impact. Controllers became aware of a problem only when they saw the plane hit the seawall.

(Reporting By Jonathan Weber)