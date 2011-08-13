PHILADELPHIA A Greyhound bus flipped over on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early on Saturday, trapping a woman inside the wreckage and injuring nearly two dozen other passengers, officials said.

The driver lost control of the bus, which hit the center concrete barrier, then cut across the right lanes of traffic to strike an embankment and overturn onto its side, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Authorities said they did not yet know the cause of the crash, the latest in a recent rash of bus accidents, some deadly, from Virginia to New York this year.

The crashes prompted investigations into bus company practices and driver backgrounds, banned at least one company from interstate travel and threatened some drivers with criminal charges.

The Greyhound bus flipped over on the Turnpike about 20 miles east of Harrisburg at about 6:30 a.m., said Turnpike spokesman Bill Capone.

There were no other vehicles involved, Capone said.

Twenty-five people were on board the bus, which originated in New York City and was headed to St. Louis, Missouri, he said.

The bus had just stopped in Philadelphia and was scheduled to stop again in Pittsburgh.

Reports showed that 21 people were injured and taken to local hospitals. The woman who was trapped inside the bus was extricated and also taken to a hospital, Capone said.

The extent of the injuries was unknown, but at least 14 victims were treated and released, according to three area hospitals.

Police identified the bus driver as Kareem Edward Farmer, 24, from Philadelphia. He was treated for minor injuries, a Greyhound spokeswoman said.

The company did not say how many hours Farmer had been driving prior to the accident but said it closely monitors drivers to make sure they follow mandated guidelines to avoid fatigue, according to Greyhound spokeswoman Maureen Richmond.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike westbound was closed in the wake of the crash but reopened by late morning after the bus was turned upright and cleared from the roadway, officials said.

Another bus crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in late June, about 45 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, killed the bus driver and injured dozens of passengers. The bus carrying Chinese and Korean tourists to New Jersey from Kentucky rear-ended a tractor trailer.

After a crash in May in Virginia killed four people and injured 54 passengers, federal regulators suspended the Sky Express bus company from interstate travel, citing an unsatisfactory safety rating. The driver was charged with involuntary manslaughter, and authorities blame driver fatigue for the crash.

In the wake of a bus crash on a highway in New York City in March that claimed 15 lives, state officials cracked down on the discount bus services known as Chinatown buses. That tour bus crashed at 5:30 a.m. as it was returning to Chinatown from a Connecticut casino.

The crackdown led to new inspection guidelines and a closer look at drivers' backgrounds.

Two days after the New York City crash, two people, including the bus driver, were killed in a bus crash on a New Jersey highway.

