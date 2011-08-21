RALEIGH, North Carolina Three generations of women from one New York City family died after their SUV flipped several times on I-95 in eastern North Carolina, authorities said on Sunday.

The 22-year-old driver of a 2000 Ford Expedition lost control after the back right tire blew out on Saturday afternoon, said North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sergeant R.E. Westbrook.

The SUV came to rest upside down on the right shoulder of the highway. Driver Rosanny Marte was killed, along with 46-year-old Angela Marte and 71-year-old Rosa Marte, according to Westbrook.

Local media reports said the two older women were Rosanny Marte's mother and grandmother.

Angela and Rosa Marte were not wearing seat belts and were thrown from the car, Westbrook said.

The five other family members in the SUV were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The family had been heading north when the accident occurred. Media reports said they were returning home from Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

(Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Greg McCune)