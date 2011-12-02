INDIANAPOLIS An Indiana transportation worker was killed on Thursday when his vehicle was struck from behind by a semi tractor-trailer truck and burst into flames after he stopped at another crash on an icy highway, police said.

Gregory Lawdermilt had pulled up behind a car stopped in the right lane of southbound Interstate 65 near Seymour, Indiana, that had collided with another truck on Thursday morning, police said. The car had spun out on the icy road.

Shortly after Lawdermilt turned on his flashing emergency lights his car was struck by the truck, shot over the top of the stopped car and into the median of the roadway and then burst into flames, police said.

Lawdermilt, a North Vernon resident, was trapped inside the vehicle. No other injuries were reported.

The crash left a section of I-65 closed most of the day on Thursday near Seymour, which is south of Indianapolis.

(Reporting by Susan Guyett; Editing by David Bailey and Cynthia Johnston)