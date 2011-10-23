A driver going the wrong way on a suburban Detroit freeway early Sunday slammed into another vehicle, and both burst into flames killing all five people involved, Michigan state police said.

The crash on the M-10, also known as The Lodge Freeway, left the northbound lanes shut down for about six hours while police investigated, Michigan State Police Sergeant Nathaniel McQueen said.

One man driving alone in a passenger car was killed as were four people in an SUV, McQueen said.

Authorities had not yet determined which vehicle was traveling the wrong way on the freeway in Southfield, Michigan, McQueen said.

"We don't know at this time if speed or alcohol played a factor," McQueen said, adding that the crash happened at about 4 a.m.

Authorities were waiting for toxicology tests to be completed.

The five people killed were taken to the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office. Autopsies were scheduled for Monday.

