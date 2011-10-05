Emergency personnel work in the East River after a helicopter with five people aboard crashed while taking off from the 34th street helipad in New York October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK One person died and four others were injured when a helicopter crashed into New York City's East River on Tuesday, setting off a rescue effort in the choppy, murky waters, police said.

The Bell 206 helicopter crashed moments after lifting off from a heliport on 34th Street on the east side of Manhattan. Rescue workers pulled the pilot and three passengers from the river, while a fourth passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it would investigate the cause of the crash, which occurred just before 3:30 p.m. local time. All four adult passengers were tourists.

The privately-owned chopper sank quickly after hitting the dark, cold river just feet away from the helipad. Within minutes, more than a dozen boats along with divers and emergency workers using ladders, flotation devices and buoys descended on the scene in an intense rescue effort,

At least two of the passengers were seriously injured in the accident.

(Reporting by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Greg McCune)