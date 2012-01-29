At least three people, including a toddler, were killed when a light rail train carrying 50 passengers hit a vehicle in Sacramento on Saturday, and investigators were working to determine the cause, police said.

A fourth person from inside the vehicle was taken to hospital in critical condition, and eight rail passengers were taken to hospital for medical checks after the crash.

"A vehicle was struck. The vehicle was on the tracks when it was hit," Watch Commander Lieutenant Steve Winton told Reuters. "Two people died at the scene and two went to the hospital."

One of those taken to hospital, a toddler whose age was estimated at around two, was later confirmed to have died, a police dispatcher said.

Local television station KCRA reported that witnesses said the vehicle may have tried to drive around safety barriers as the train approached. Police said the train would have been travelling at about 45 to 55 miles per hour at the time of the collision.

