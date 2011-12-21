NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - A judge has ruled that companies owned by financier Bob Yari owe Paul Haggis, Brendan Fraser, producer Mark Harris and screenwriter Bobby Moresco $12 million for "Crash," which won the best picture Oscar in 2006.

Haggis was the film's writer and director, Fraser an actor in it, Moresco a co-writer and Harris a producer.

Back in July, Judge Daniel J. Buckley of the Los Angeles County Superior Court ruled that Yari's companies had breached contracts with the four individuals by withholding profits owed to them from the film. "Crash" grossed more than $100 million at the global box office and millions more in DVD sales and other home entertainment platforms.

In this latest decision, dated December 15, Buckley ruled on the damages and said he would consider a motion holding Yari and his Davand holding company personally liable. Buckley said that Yari unjustly charged items like Oscar tickets to the film, reducing the pool of profits for the writer/director, actor and co-writer.

"Instead of conducting a proper accounting, Yari engaged in a practice of manipulating assets way from Crash Distribution to prevent recovery by plaintiffs."

The $12 million total is a combination of about $9 million in profits denied and $3 million in interest.

How the amounts will be split up is being resolved by the parties. Haggis' attorney Peter Dekom, who did not litigate the case, declined to go into the details.