One person was killed and several students were injured when a Pepsi tractor-trailer crashed head on with a school bus near the southwestern Pennsylvania town of Rockwood on Wednesday, state police said.

The driver of the empty truck, whose identity was not immediately released, was killed in the afternoon collision, which shut down State Route 281, also known as Kingwood Road, said Corporal Mark Kraynick of the Pennsylvania State Police.

"A tractor trailer crossed over the center line and struck a school bus head on," Kraynick said.

"There were multiple injuries" involving the bus driver and students on the bus traveling from a vocational school in the Rockwood school district, although the number of people hurt was unknown, he said.

The injured were transported to several area hospitals, Kraynick said.

The impact from the Pepsi truck pushed the school bus across the road, leaving the front of the bus in one lane and the back in the other.

