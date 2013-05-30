SYRACUSE, New York Seven people, including four children, were killed when a trailer came loose from a truck hauling it and struck their minivan, officials said on Thursday.

The crash occurred on Wednesday evening in Truxton, New York, about 26 miles south of Syracuse, according to the Cortland County, New York, coroner's office.

The truck was traveling south on Route 13 when its trailer apparently disconnected, Cortland County Sheriff's Department Captain Mark Helms said.

The trailer, which was carrying a load of crushed cars, crossed the road's centerline and struck the minivan that was heading north, Helms said.

Of the eight people in the minivan, officials said, four children and three adults were killed, and the only survivor was hospitalized.

Among the dead were Alexis Bush, 4, her sister Jasmine Bush, 5, and their mother Teresa Bush, 26.

Alyssa Mead, 7, and her brother Tyler Mead, 4, also were killed as were Lena Beckwith, 21, and Carino Vanorden, 24.

Shawn Mead, the father of Alyssa and Tyler, was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was listed in good condition.

The two people in the cab of the truck, the driver and a passenger, were not injured, officials said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, officials said.

(Reporting by Matthew Liptak; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Phil Berlowitz)