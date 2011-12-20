Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Medical device maker C. R. Bard Inc (BCR.N) said it will buy Minnesota-based private company Lutonix Inc for about $225 million as it looks to cash in on drug-coated balloon technology for the treatment of arterial disease.
Bard will also pay another $100 million if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives Lutonix's drug-coated balloons premarket approval (PMA).
Drug-coated balloons have received growing attention in recent years as physicians look for effective ways to treat diseased arteries without having to leave a permanent implant.
The company expects the deal to reduce its 2012 earnings per share by about 25 cents a share, excluding items, Bard said in a statement.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.