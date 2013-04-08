April 8 (IFR) - Banks are in early-stage discussions about levying higher fees for providing clearing services to US investors due to begin centrally clearing derivatives in June.

Dealers believe they will have to cover potential funding gaps related to their clients' swaps positions with their own cash, but expect to be paid for doing so.

Clearing broker banks are looking at extending credit limits to clients that would see the bank post its own cash or assets to a clearing house to cover margin payments in the event the market gaps against a client's swap.

The alternative - requiring clients to allocate their own assets to pre-fund - is equally unpalatable for a buy-side already wrestling with higher costs related to setting up and clearing formerly bilateral contracts.

One investor said negotiations about credit limits had just begun.

"The levels may be high enough that the cost can't be borne in-house [by the buy-side]," said the US head of clearing at one major dealer.

"We've got to be prepared for big, unexpected, end-of-day movements. And with everybody clearing, that becomes a much riskier proposition."

The head of clearing at another firm said they were only now approaching investors to test the suggested model.

"We don't know how clients are going to respond to that yet," he said.

At least one major US dealer is currently setting aside a pool of its own capital to fund margin calls on behalf of clients. According to its head of clearing, the framework is not set in stone - and the firm will continue to evaluate whether or not the setup is viable through the second phase of the clearing mandate.

There were some rumblings that the Federal Reserve Board of New York might require banks to levy a capital charge or require upfront margin funding by clients, but sources familiar with the regulator's thinking say they are not intending to do so.

The Fed will be closely monitoring the risk management models banks use to calculate specific margin requirements. This would probably intensify if dealers decided to require pre-funding as opposed to imposing a capital charge, since those requirements would vary from dealer to dealer.

FINAL PHASE

Several hundred market participants are expected to begin clearing on June 10, the date laid out by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for the second phase of mandatory clearing under Dodd-Frank legislation.

This comes three months after March 11, the deadline for major swaps users - including about 40 of the largest buy-side investors - to clear.

This will finally crystallise a host of new costs for swaps users that the industry has been lobbying against since the passage of the Dodd-Frank Act in 2010.

Some estimates indicate that margining for OTC swaps will lead to US$1trn being used as collateral. Clearing houses have attempted to mitigate concerns with the creation of new products and by expanding their list of acceptable collateral.

CME Group launched its deliverable swap future last December in the view that many participants would be willing to adapt their trading strategies to allow for a standardised futures product that attracted lower margin requirements. The firm also began to accept corporate bonds last year as initial margin for OTC swaps.

This will be particularly important for insurance companies that do not tend to have large cash balances on hand but do sit on large bond portfolios, according to Laurent Paulhac, senior managing director, financial and OTC products and services at the CME.

But the general assumption is that higher costs in general, now probably augmented by charging for pre-funding of positions, will push users of swaps out of the market.

"Many category two [June 10] clients have never had to post margin before. It's a brand new requirement and they'll have to adapt," said Paulhac.

"Generally, the economics of the market are going to change on an all-in cost basis. Our expectation is that some institutions that were very active in the swap market previously will become less active and may choose to use futures that tend to be more efficient from a capital point of view."

(A version of this story appears in the April 6 issue of IFR Magazine)

