April 8 (IFR) - Banks are in early-stage discussions about
levying higher fees for providing clearing services to US
investors due to begin centrally clearing derivatives in June.
Dealers believe they will have to cover potential funding
gaps related to their clients' swaps positions with their own
cash, but expect to be paid for doing so.
Clearing broker banks are looking at extending credit limits
to clients that would see the bank post its own cash or assets
to a clearing house to cover margin payments in the event the
market gaps against a client's swap.
The alternative - requiring clients to allocate their own
assets to pre-fund - is equally unpalatable for a buy-side
already wrestling with higher costs related to setting up and
clearing formerly bilateral contracts.
One investor said negotiations about credit limits had just
begun.
"The levels may be high enough that the cost can't be borne
in-house [by the buy-side]," said the US head of clearing at one
major dealer.
"We've got to be prepared for big, unexpected, end-of-day
movements. And with everybody clearing, that becomes a much
riskier proposition."
The head of clearing at another firm said they were only now
approaching investors to test the suggested model.
"We don't know how clients are going to respond to that
yet," he said.
At least one major US dealer is currently setting aside a
pool of its own capital to fund margin calls on behalf of
clients. According to its head of clearing, the framework is not
set in stone - and the firm will continue to evaluate whether or
not the setup is viable through the second phase of the clearing
mandate.
There were some rumblings that the Federal Reserve Board of
New York might require banks to levy a capital charge or require
upfront margin funding by clients, but sources familiar with the
regulator's thinking say they are not intending to do so.
The Fed will be closely monitoring the risk management
models banks use to calculate specific margin requirements. This
would probably intensify if dealers decided to require
pre-funding as opposed to imposing a capital charge, since those
requirements would vary from dealer to dealer.
FINAL PHASE
Several hundred market participants are expected to begin
clearing on June 10, the date laid out by the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission for the second phase of mandatory clearing
under Dodd-Frank legislation.
This comes three months after March 11, the deadline for
major swaps users - including about 40 of the largest buy-side
investors - to clear.
This will finally crystallise a host of new costs for swaps
users that the industry has been lobbying against since the
passage of the Dodd-Frank Act in 2010.
Some estimates indicate that margining for OTC swaps will
lead to US$1trn being used as collateral. Clearing houses have
attempted to mitigate concerns with the creation of new products
and by expanding their list of acceptable collateral.
CME Group launched its deliverable swap future last December
in the view that many participants would be willing to adapt
their trading strategies to allow for a standardised futures
product that attracted lower margin requirements. The firm also
began to accept corporate bonds last year as initial margin for
OTC swaps.
This will be particularly important for insurance companies
that do not tend to have large cash balances on hand but do sit
on large bond portfolios, according to Laurent Paulhac, senior
managing director, financial and OTC products and services at
the CME.
But the general assumption is that higher costs in general,
now probably augmented by charging for pre-funding of positions,
will push users of swaps out of the market.
"Many category two [June 10] clients have never had to post
margin before. It's a brand new requirement and they'll have to
adapt," said Paulhac.
"Generally, the economics of the market are going to change
on an all-in cost basis. Our expectation is that some
institutions that were very active in the swap market previously
will become less active and may choose to use futures that tend
to be more efficient from a capital point of view."
(A version of this story appears in the April 6 issue of IFR
Magazine)
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......