Wall Street set to open flat; geopolitics, earnings in focus
U.S. stocks looked set to dip at the open on Wednesday as investors braced for the upcoming corporate earnings season amid mounting geopolitical risks.
ZURICH Credit Suisse CSGN.VX Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam has asked the bank's board to cut his 2015 bonus by between 25 percent and 50 percent, the Financial Times reported on Monday, after the bank posted a 2.94 billion Swiss franc ($2.96 billion) loss last year.
The Financial Times did not cite a source for the percentage that Thiam's bonus will be cut. The bank did not confirm the percentage.
Swiss newspapers on Sunday reported that Thiam had asked for his bonus to be reduced. Others at the bank are also seeing bonus payments trimmed.
"I have asked the board of directors for a significant reduction in my bonus," Thiam said in a statement. "Within the management team, the cut is greatest in my case. I cannot demand sacrifices from others and not make any myself."
The move comes in the wake of Credit Suisse's first loss in eight years, thousands of job cuts, a $2.6 billion legal settlement in the United States for helping wealthy people there evade taxes and other problems.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump told a group of chief executives on Tuesday that his administration was revamping the Wall Street reform law known as Dodd-Frank and might eliminate the rules and replace them with "something else."