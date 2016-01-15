ZURICH/LONDON Swiss bank Credit Suisse has put its Monaco unit up for sale, two sources familiar with the process told Reuters.

Zurich-based Credit Suisse has not held advanced talks with any prospective buyer and the sale process is at an early stage, said one of the sources, who declined to be identified because the process is not public.

Credit Suisse views the unit as a non-core asset, the source said, adding the sale price was currently unclear but is expected to be below 100 million euros ($109.09 million).

A Credit Suisse spokeswoman said the bank does not comment on rumors.

The sale would be the latest move by Tidjane Thiam, chief executive since July, to put his stamp on Credit Suisse.

In the biggest revamp of Switzerland's second-biggest bank in almost a decade, Thiam wants to focus more on private banking and wealth management in emerging markets while shrinking its investment bank.

The Monaco subsidiary, which offers portfolio management for affluent private clients, had nominal capital of 18 million euros ($19.71 million) at the end of 2014, according to Credit Suisse's annual report.

Monaco authorities prefer a buyer that does not already have a presence in the principality to prevent significant job losses, sources said.

Credit Suisse's withdrawal is also a sign of the diminishing appeal for some banks of maintaining wealth management operations in Monaco.

Although it has the world's highest gross national income per capita according to estimates from the World Bank, many assets kept in Monaco are thought to be untaxed.

This poses a potential risk to banks at a time of increased scrutiny across Europe and the United States as cash-strapped governments look to clamp down on tax dodgers.

"Several international banks are considering an exit from the private banking business in Monaco," said Martin Schilling, a banking director at PwC in Switzerland.

"That is because a lot of institutions are critically assessing their international network and pulling back. Banks also don't want to have anything more to do with untaxed money."

Swiss banks have been among the main targets in this crackdown due to Switzerland's history of banking secrecy.

In recent years, Credit Suisse and cross-town rival UBS have paid $2.6 billion and $780 million respectively to settle U.S. charges that they helped wealthy American clients evade taxes. Credit Suisse also pleaded guilty to a U.S. criminal charge.

Several dozen Swiss banks have also signed up to a voluntary U.S. program to resolve potential criminal charges by disclosing activities that may have helped U.S. account holders conceal assets.

