Nov 3 The big banks may have dropped the debit
card fees, but the credit unions are the ones picking up the
business.
Long touted by consumer groups as a more consumer-friendly
option than large commercial banks, the nation's not-for-profit
credit unions saw a significant jump in new members and
deposits last month as momentum in the Occupation Wall Street
campaign has increased, and many of the big banks rescinded,
debit card fees.
The credit unions pulled in some 650,000 new customers
since Sept. 29, when Bank of America announced it would add a
$5-a-month debit card fee, an industry trade group reported.
Deposits from new customers surged to $4.5 billion, according
to the survey released Thursday of 5,000 credit unions by the
Credit Union National Association.
The deposits from these new customers were about as much as
credit unions' get from their entire base of existing customers
in a typical month.
Credit unions are chartered as not-for-profit cooperatives
owned by their members. Like other financial institutions, they
are regulated and deposits of up to $250,000 are federally
insured. There are almost 7,800 credit unions in the United
States.
A Bank of America (BAC.N) spokesperson said the bank's
deposit data is not current and won't be available until
January. So there are no figures to show whether it lost
accounts.
THE LOYALTY PROBLEM
A Harris Interactive poll released Thursday showed that big
banks are having problems with customer loyalty. The study
found that 17 percent of those who use large banks are not
likely to stay with their provider. Almost 90 percent of credit
union clients plan to stay put compared to almost 60 percent of
big bank clients.
No one knows whether the trend away from big banks will
slow after the social media-inspired "Bank Transfer Day" on
Nov. 5, an orchestrated effort by consumer groups to push the
credit union alternative. But at least some frustrated
consumers say they are moving, even after the recent concession
on debit charges. They still are looking hard at new charges.
"The $5 fee was the last straw," says Cheryl Pomeroy, 56,
an Oak Park, Illinois small business owner who closed her Bank
of America account and plans to open a credit union one
instead. "If a lot of people do this, it will change."
Membership grew at four out of five credit unions last
month, according to CUNA, and in many cases the number of new
accounts opened was more than 50 percent higher than the
typical monthly amount.
"For years banks counted on consumers being complacent
because the hassle of switching was way too high," says Ed
Mierzwinksi, U.S. PIRG consumer program director. "This one
caused consumers to break their tether to their banks."
As the banks have drawn negative attention in recent weeks,
credit unions have been targeting frustrated consumers, running
advertising campaigns and promotions to attract new accounts.
Many of the ads emphasize that their accounts don't have fees.
And frustrated consumers seem to be getting the credit union
message.
One of the institutions, the Suncoast Schools Federal
Credit Union, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, said the number
of new checking accounts increased in October by 92 percent to
5,535 compared to 2,876 in October 2010.
"We're hearing that consumers are fed up with being nickeled
and dimed on their checking accounts, and they're ready to
move," says Patti Barrow, vice president of marketing for the
credit union, which has 500,000 members.
BANKS LOOKING FOR FEES
The banks said the change was necessary because of the
Durbin amendment, a provision of the Dodd-Frank financial
reform legislation that limited debit card swipe fees that have
historically provided significant revenue for the banks.
In recent months, many big banks had announced that they
were dropping free checking and adding debit card fees and
requiring minimum balances for certain benefits. The public
debate escalated at the end of September when Bank of America
announced that it would charge customers $5 a month if they
made any purchases with debit cards.
The banks' plans to recoup lost income with new consumer
fees ran into a wave of criticism, including some from
President Obama and numerous consumers groups. The Occupy Wall
Street campaign has harnessed some of that frustration and a
social media-inspired "Bank Transfer Day" scheduled for Nov. 5
has fueled the debate.
John Hall, a spokesman for the American Bankers Association,
encouraged consumers to talk with their financial institution
before making a change. "There might be a better product at
your own bank," he says.
For strapped consumers the new fees on bank products are
hard to swallow. Shari Reimann, 41, of Coral Springs, Florida
was thinking about closing one of her two checking accountants
because her bank had raised the monthly fee from $8.95 per
account to $12. When debit card fees were added: "I went
ballistic," she says. That's when a colleague recommended a
credit union.
The not-for-profits have played a relatively small role in
the nation's financial life in recent years. Indeed, Bill
Cheney, president of CUNA, says one of the biggest challenges
is informing people about how they work. He says that many
people don't realize that they could join some credit unions;
they don't have to work for the company where it may be
located. That's one reason it launched a consumer Web site in
March called aSmarterChoice.org.
The site has seen hits climb to 4,000 a day from 1,000 a day
since Bank of America's fee announcement on Sept. 29.
Another obstacle, he says, is that people assume that they'll
have limited ATM access if they use a credit union. The CO-OP
Network has 28,000 surcharge-free ATMs.
(Editing by Linda Stern and Richard Satran)