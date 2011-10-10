PARIS French banks do not need capital injections, the deputy chairman of the board of directors of Credit Agricole, Philippe Brassac, told Les Echos newspaper, adding that this would be a "false remedy" for the sovereign debt crisis.

Brassac added that the problems at Belgian-French bank Dexia had "nothing to do with the situation of the French banks, although it does add confusion."

The comments were released ahead of the publication of a full interview with Brassac in the Tuesday edition of Les Echos.

