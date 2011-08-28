* Modified tax agreement to allow requests based on
ZURICH Aug 28 The Swiss government may be
paving the way for a large-scale transfer of Credit Suisse
client data to the United States in order to save the
bank serious legal troubles that might endanger its future, a
Swiss newspaper reported.
Sunday newspaper Der Sonntag quoted from an unpublished
additional report to the revised double taxation agreement with
the United States that would allow U.S. authorities to obtain
client data without clearly identifying suspected tax dodgers.
In the report, Switzerland assures the United States it will
not only treat requests for administrative assistance based on
names or other personal data but also those relying on
behavioural patterns.
"In these requests, people are not identified directly via a
name or an insurance number but via a behavioural pattern," the
government wrote in the report published by the newspaper which
will be submitted to the Swiss parliament this autumn.
Switzerland's tradition of bank secrecy, which has been used
by tax evaders to hide money in secret accounts, has come under
pressure in recent years as cash-stripped governments try to
crack down on tax dodgers.
U.S. authorities have forced the Alpine country to bend its
own bank secrecy law by handing over data on some 4,450 clients
of its largest bank UBS and now also has the country's
second-largest bank Credit Suisse, as well as several smaller
instututions, on its radar screen.
Switzerland has so far rejected the idea of anonymous mass
requests for client data, or so-called "fishing expeditions",
but may now have to make further concessions as the noose is
tightening on Credit Suisse, Der Sonntag said.
Switzerland's finance minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said
earlier this week Switzerland had made a proposal to try to
kickstart talks to settle its impasse with U.S. authorities.
Earlier this month, Switzerland struck deals with Germany
and Britain to tax money kept by the two countries' residents in
secret Swiss accounts.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by David Holmes)