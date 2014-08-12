Cree Inc (CREE.O), a maker of light-emitting diodes, forecast current-quarter revenue and adjusted profit below analysts' expectations, hurt by continued weakness in its LED component business.

Shares of Cree, which also reported fourth-quarter revenue below analysts' average estimate, fell as much as 9 percent in after-market trading.

"LED component products, looks like they are coming in pretty weak, or weaker than expected," Raymond James analyst Hans Mosesmann told Reuters.

The LED products division, which comprises the component business, accounted for 51 percent of the company’s total revenue in the year ended June 29.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company does not break out revenue for the components business.

"I think a lot of their traditional business in China is probably ... going to Chinese or native players," Mosesmann said.

Cree, which sells LED bulbs that lasts 25 times longer than a regular bulb, forecast an adjusted profit of 40 cents to 45 cents per share on revenue of $440 million to $465 million for the first quarter ending Sept. 28.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $469.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said revenue in the fourth quarter rose 16.3 percent, helped by its LED lighting business.

However, revenue of $436.3 million fell short of the average analyst estimate of $444.1 million.

Inventory rose about 13.5 percent to $285 million in the quarter from the third quarter, the company said in a statement.

"Company backlog for first quarter is slightly behind this point last quarter due primarily to lower LED bookings," Chief Executive Charles Swoboda said on a conference call with analysts.

Net income rose to $29.8 million, or 24 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 29, from $28.2 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 42 cents per share, one cent more than what analysts were expecting.

Cree's shares closed at $49.20 on the Nasdaq. Up to Tuesday's close, the shares had fallen about 21 pct this year.

(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal and Maju Samuel)