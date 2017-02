Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG.TO) said on Thursday it will buy privately held oil and gas producer Ute Energy Upstream Holdings LLC for $784 million in cash.

Crescent Point will also assume about $77 million of Ute's debt, it said.

Ute has current production of about 7,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

