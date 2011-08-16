DUBLIN Irish building materials group CRH (CRH.I) said on Tuesday it would miss analysts' expectations for earnings growth of 11 percent this year as it grapples with high raw materials costs and poor economic growth prospects.

A major player in the U.S. market, where it is the leading producer of asphalt for highway construction, CRH's first-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 10 percent to 574 million euros ($829.2 million).

That was below the average 590 million forecast by seven analysts polled by Reuters.

CRH's chief operating officer said that although the group looked forward to a year of earnings progress, analysts had been expecting too much.

"I'd be cautious and think you'd have to pull back on that. I think it'd be too much to hope for to get a full 10 percent growth in the current year given the background and climate that is there," Albert Manifold told Reuters in an interview.

"There is so much uncertainty that it changes almost on a daily basis. We're watching somewhat from the sidelines to see what's happening in the major economies because that's what's going to drive so much of our activity in the second half."

Before Tuesday's release, analysts had predicted full-year EBITDA increasing year-on-year to 1.79 billion euros, a figure that was already revised down from the 2.1 billion seen as recently as March.

Shares in CRH have fallen by around 20 percent in the last month on concerns over poor U.S. economic data, spluttering growth and fears for infrastructure spending given Washington's new taste for fiscal austerity.

Manifold said he was no more or less depressed about the macro outlook for the U.S. -- where CRH make almost half of its revenue -- than he was six months ago and that although the prospects for government spending were fairly unclear, a cut in the infrastructure budget was unlikely.

With much of the uncertainty already reflected in the stock, shares in the group, which makes up about a third of the local stock exchange since the collapse in banking stocks, were 2.5 percent higher at 12.4 euros by 3:45 a.m. EDT.

"It is no surprise that the outlook from management is cautious given the uncertainty over the macro economic backdrop," said Robert Eason, analyst at Goodbody Stockbrokers.

"TOUGH OUT THERE"

CRH, which unlike many major cement-making rivals has a diversified product mix of heavyside versus light, said sales growth in its products and distribution operations in both Europe and the U.S. drove profitability in the first half.

The Dublin-based company -- which has one of the strongest balance sheets in the building sector -- has some 1.5 billion euros available for acquisitions following a 2009 rights issue and spent 380 million in the first half of the year.

Having responded to the downturn by aggressively cutting costs and recently raising its target for savings between 2007 and 2011 to 2 billion euros, the group also said on Tuesday that it would continue to look at where it can cut further.

Manifold told Reuters that like many of its peers, CRH was unable to fully pass on higher input costs that included a 30 percent plus rise in the price of diesel and gasoline but expected to do so over time.

France's Lafarge LAFP.PA, the world's largest cement maker, saw its second-quarter operating income fall by more than expected after it struggled to push through price hikes to compensate for higher raw materials costs.

"You could look at that as being good news/ bad news. Bad news is that we've had to eat them (costs) and our margins have suffered this year in the materials business," Manifold said.

"The good news is that's effectively pent up pricing in the system and it will release in time when we get an opportunity to do so. I can tell you we're working on that every day as best we can but it's a tough environment out there."

($1 = 0.692 Euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Holmes)