DHAKA Zimbabwe will play three tests and five one-day internationals on their month-long tour of Bangladesh starting in October, the local cricket board said on Wednesday.

Chittagong will host the first two tests from October 26 and November 3 while Mirpur stages the third from November 11, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement.

Mirpur also hosts the three one-day internationals (November 19, 21 and 23) and Chittagong two ODIs (November 26 and 28).

