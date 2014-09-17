Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
Durham seam bowler Chris Rushworth took 15 wickets on Wednesday as Northants were bowled out twice in less than 3-1/2 hours on their way to an innings defeat.
Rushworth, who has led the Durham attack this term with Graham Onions injured, took 9-52 either side of lunch as Northants were dismissed for 83 and, when following on, 90.
Hosts Durham had scored 392 in their first innings in the match at Chester-le-Street.
The 28-year-old Rushworth finished with match figures of 15-95, the best by a Durham bowler in a county championship fixture.
Relegated Northants lost by an innings and 219 runs, their 12th defeat in 15 matches this season.
LONDON Harry Kane's creaky ankle ligaments have put a cloud over Tottenham's Hotspur's run-in to the Premier League season but manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side are now better-equipped to cope with his absence.
LONDON Manchester City have stolen a march on their rivals by becoming the first Premier League club to sign a "sleeve sponsorship" deal after a relaxing of rules surrounding logos.