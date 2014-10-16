Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the third day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

KARACHI, Oct 16 (Reuters) – - Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is fit to play in the two-test series against Australia in the United Arab Emirates.

Hafeez had to return home last month from Dubai before the one-day series against Australia after he split the webbing in his left hand during practice.

“Hafeez batted for half an hour in the nets today and faced no discomfort," Pakistan Cricket Board doctor SohailSaleem said in a statement on Thursday.

Hafeez was named in a 19-man provisional squad for the two tests against Australia starting on Oct. 22 in Dubai.

Hafeez, 33, has played 36 tests and 149 one-day internationals.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)