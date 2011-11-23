NEW YORK Parents who abducted their eight young children from foster care in New York City were sentenced on Wednesday to 60 days in jail, which they have already served, authorities said.

Shanel Nadal, 28, the mother, and Nephra Payne, 34, the father, of Manhattan pleaded guilty to second-degree custodial interference for abducting their children, ages 11 months to 11 years, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said.

Queens Criminal Court Judge Elisa Koenderman sentenced them to 60 days behind bars and three years of probation.

The parents, already confined for about 90 days since their arrest in September, were released on Wednesday and placed on probation, a spokesman for the Queens District Attorney's Office said.

The abduction took place during a supervised visit at a foster care facility, the Forestdale Agency in Queens, in September.

"Shanel Nadal and Nephra Payne sneaked their biological children, who were in the custody of the Administration for Children's Services at the time, out the rear of the facility," Brown said in a statement.

About a week later, the family was spotted in a van parked along a city street in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. It appeared that all 10 family members had been living in the van, authorities said.

The children were identified as an 11-month-old girl, Nefertiti, and her seven brothers, all named after their father, including Nephra, 11; Nephra Ceo, 10; Nephra John, 9; Nephra Shalee and Nephra Rahsul, both 6; Nephra Umeek, 5 and Nephra Yahmen, 4.

The children had originally been placed in foster care in Queens following allegations of abuse, U.S. Marshals Service said.

The children remain in foster care, said Michael Fagan, a spokesman for the city Administration for Children's Services. A Family Court order prohibits any further contact between the parents and the children, Fagan said.

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)