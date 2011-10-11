ATLANTA An official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was in jail on Tuesday on charges of molesting a 6-year-old boy and a separate charge of bestiality, police said.

Kimberly Lindsey, 44, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old Thomas Westerman, turned themselves into police Sunday night, DeKalb County police said in a statement. Both were charged with two counts of child molestation. Lindsey was also charged with one count of bestiality, police said.

Lindsey is deputy director for the Laboratory Science Policy and Practice Program Office at the CDC. Westerman is a resource management specialist in the CDC's Office of Surveillance, Epidemiology, and Laboratory Services.

A medical professional told police in late August about allegations that Lindsey and Westerman had molested a 6-year-old boy, police said.

Police spokeswoman Pamela Kunz said the bestiality charge does not involve the child, but declined to disclose further details about the allegations.

Westerman was released on Monday on a $15,000 bond, but Lindsey remained in jail on Tuesday on a $20,000 bond, police said. They will have a court hearing on December 1.

CDC spokesman Tom Skinner declined to comment on the case other than to confirm that Lindsey and Westerman work at the CDC.

(Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Cynthia Johnston)