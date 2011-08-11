KANSAS CITY, Mo A Kansas City woman was indicted for pretending to be pregnant with twins so couples trying to adopt a baby would lavish her with money and gifts, a federal prosecutor said on Thursday.

Roxanne Janel Jones, 34, was indicted by a federal grand jury along with her boyfriend, Taj Isaiah, 28, on charges of conspiracy and fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom.

The indictment, which expands on earlier charges against Jones, alleges that Isaiah acted alternately as Jones' husband, boyfriend or landlord in helping her convince 14 couples that she was pregnant and wanted to give up the baby for adoption.

She told some she was pregnant with twin boys and asked for help with rent, utilities, food and living expenses in exchange for giving up the children, prosecutors said.

The scam allegedly ran from June 2009 until March 2011 and victimized couples from Kansas, California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York and Tennessee, causing the would-be adoptive parents to spend money on attorneys and adoption agency fees, airline tickets, hotel rooms and gifts for Jones.

One California couple flew to Kansas City where they took Jones and Isaiah to dinner, and treated Jones to massages, a haircut, groceries and meals, prosecutors charged. Jones later sent the couple text messages telling them the twins had been born and could be picked up at the nursery at an area hospital.

There was no record of Jones giving birth and officials said she was not pregnant.

If convicted, Jones and Isaiah face the possibility of 20 years in prison and $1 million in fines.

(Reporting by Carey Gillam)