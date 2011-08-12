ORLANDO, Fla A judge ruled on Friday that Casey Anthony, the young mother acquitted of murdering her toddler, must be in Florida by noon on August 26 to serve probation on a 2010 check fraud conviction.

Judge Belvin Perry rejected a defense team motion that argued Anthony, 25, already served her probation while in jail awaiting trial on a charge of murder connected to the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee.

The sentencing judge at the time had intended that Anthony's probation begin upon her release from jail.

(Reporting by Barbara Liston; Writing by Lauren Keiper; Editing by Greg McCune)