TALLAHASSEE, Fla Florida corrections officials on Thursday outlined the conditions of probation for Casey Anthony, the Orlando mother who went into seclusion after being acquitted of killing her toddler daughter but then was ordered back to the state over a check fraud case.

Anthony, 25, reported to an undisclosed location somewhere in Florida on Wednesday night for probation on check fraud charges she admitted to in 2010.

Where she will live while serving the one-year term is also being kept a secret to protect her and probation officials from possible harm in light of the public wrath surrounding Anthony's acquittal this summer in the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee, a corrections spokeswoman said.

Since the acquittal, Anthony has received death threats and remains at risk, state officials said.

"The court made a pretty strong statement, talking about the fact that she is among the most hated women in America," corrections spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger told reporters in Tallahassee.

"Because of the death threats against her and the court orders, we are taking security into consideration in this case certainly."

While under state supervision, Anthony will be required to report to her probation officer once a month, get permission to travel outside the county where she lives and actively seek work or enroll in school, Plessinger said.

Anthony dropped from public view following her release from jail on July 17, and her lawyers confirmed she had moved out of state. But earlier this month, a judge ordered her to return to report for a year of probation for check fraud.

Confusion has swirled around that case. The original judge told Anthony she must serve her probation after her release from jail. But his intent was not written into the final sentencing order, leading officials to allow Anthony to complete her probation while she sat in jail awaiting trial for the murder charge.

The judge filed a clarified version after Anthony's jail release. Her attorneys sought to have the order quashed, arguing it violated her rights against double jeopardy, but an appeals court this week said she had to serve the probation upon her release from confinement.

As part of her probation, Anthony must report no later than the fifth day of each month to her probation officer, whose identity is also being kept under wraps. She will be required to pay $20 a month toward the cost of her supervision.

Anthony agreed to warrantless searches and drug screenings. She cannot consume alcohol in excess and must stay away from anybody engaged in criminal activity.

"We want to make sure that she is treated like other offenders," Plessinger said. "If she violates these court orders, we will immediately notify the court, but we will take security measures ... as the court has laid out."

