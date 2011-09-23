Casey Anthony and her lawyer Jose Baez (L) leave the Orange County Jail in Orlando, Florida July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Red Huber/Pool

ORLANDO, Fla A judge on Friday raised to $217,500 the total bill Casey Anthony must pay to compensate law enforcement agencies for lying in 2008 about the fate of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee.

Anthony was acquitted in July of murdering Caylee but found guilty of sending investigators on an expensive wild goose chase for a nanny that Anthony claimed kidnapped Caylee.

At Anthony's murder trial, her lawyer told jurors that Caylee drowned in the family's backyard pool.

Earlier in September, Judge Belvin Perry ordered Anthony to pay expenses totaling $97,676, which were documented by several law enforcement agencies in the search for Caylee and a nanny.

Perry asked the lead investigative agency, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, to provide more detail about its claim. The new order adds $119,822 to Anthony's bill for the sheriff's expenses based on its detailed claim.

Anthony currently is serving a one-year probation ordered after pleading guilty in 2010 to check fraud charges that grew out of the murder investigation.

Perry kept her exact whereabouts in Florida secret based on threats to her life and widespread public indignation at the not guilty verdicts on the murder charges.

(Editing by Greg McCune)