ORLANDO, Fla Casey Anthony, the Florida woman who owes taxpayers $217,500 for lying in 2008 about the fate of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee, remains unemployed and has no source of income, the state Department of Corrections said on Tuesday.

Anthony, 25, was acquitted in July of murdering Caylee but was convicted of sending investigators on an expensive wild goose chase for a nanny she falsely claimed had kidnapped her daughter.

She is currently serving a year of probation on check fraud charges that grew out of the murder investigation.

During her required monthly check-in, Anthony also told her probation officer she was not attending school. She said she drinks alcohol but not to excess, corrections officials said.

Caylee's skeletal remains were found in woods near Anthony's family's home outside Orlando in December 2008. At trial, Anthony's attorney said the toddler had drowned in the family's backyard pool.

Judge Belvin Perry has ordered Anthony to reimburse authorities for costs related to the search for Caylee and the fictitious nanny.

Perry has also ruled that Anthony's exact whereabouts while serving probation in Florida should be kept secret based on threats to her life and widespread public indignation at the not guilty verdict on the murder charge.

