ORLANDO, Fla A YouTube video going viral on Thursday shows Casey Anthony speaking out about her life for the first time since she was found not guilty last summer of killing her daughter Caylee in Florida.

"It's just a little surreal how much things have changed since July and how many things haven't changed," said Anthony, 25, in the four-minute recording that she described as the first installment of her video diary.

"But the good thing is that things are starting to look up and things are starting to change in a good way. I just hope they stay, things stay good and they only get better."

Calls and email requests from Reuters to several of Anthony's lawyers to confirm her identity on the YouTube video were not returned, but Anthony defense lawyer Cheney Mason verified to the Orlando Sentinel that the woman in the footage was indeed his client.

Mason told the newspaper that Anthony was "maintaining some notes for her personal use and for future counseling purposes" and that she had not released the video. The attorney said its publication was "unauthorized," "inappropriate" and under investigation.

A lawyer for Anthony's parents, George and Cindy, said they had concerns after learning of the video diary on Thursday.

"They are concerned that the release of this video or any future videos could endanger their daughter," lawyer Mark Lippman said in a statement. "Cindy and George hope that Casey remains safe wherever she may be."

Anthony's whereabouts have been kept secret by the court for her safety while she serves a one-year probation on check fraud charges.

In the video, which Anthony said was recorded in October, she sports a short, blond hairstyle and black-framed glasses, a different look from her long, brunette hair at trial. She is sitting in an office chair in a plain paneled room with Venetian blinds, giving no indication of her location.

Anthony never mentions her high-profile trial or her 2-year-old daughter Caylee, who prosecutors said was dead for a month before Anthony told anyone that the toddler was missing in 2008.

Anthony was acquitted by a jury in Orlando of a first-degree murder charge. She is appealing her convictions on four counts of lying to detectives about what happened to Caylee.

In the video, Anthony said she adopted a dog and bought herself a computer. After spending more than two years in jail awaiting her trial, she expresses joy in her new possessions.

"It's been a long time since I've been able to call something mine," she said.

Anthony talks about the possibility of getting off probation early in time for her birthday in March and about her solitary life being enriched by the ability to speak on camera.

"This has just been such blessing in so many ways that now I have someone to talk to when I'm by myself so I'm not bothering the poor dog that I've adopted, that I love," she said.

