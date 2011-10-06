PITTSBURGH A former volunteer firefighter was sentenced to a minimum of two-and-a-half years in prison for starting fires he helped extinguish.

Kenneth Roy Beeman, 19, admitted setting fires at two western Pennsylvania homes where his girlfriend and his grandmother lived because he was bored, according to a criminal complaint.

Beeman told police he started a fire in December at a Boswell, Pennsylvania house where his girlfriend worked as a live-in nanny, according to court documents.

He had recently joined the Boswell Volunteer Fire Department and helped put out the blaze with other firefighters.

In January, Beeman admitted to starting another fire, this one in the basement of his grandmother's duplex in Boswell. He also helped put out that fire.

On Wednesday, Beeman was sentenced to two-and-a-half to seven years in prison on charges of arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, a Somerset County Court official said.

