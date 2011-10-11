KANSAS CITY, Mo A Kansas City television station has received a grand jury subpoena for interviews it conducted in covering the disappearance of a 10-month-old baby last week, the station said on Monday.

KCTV reported on its website that the Clay County, Missouri, prosecutor had issued the subpoena requesting it hand over interview footage on October 18, marking the first public indication that a grand jury was taking up the case.

The news came as police were again combing the area near Lisa Irwin's home for clues to the disappearance of the infant, who was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on October 3 when her mother, Deborah Bradley, said she put her to bed in her crib.

Her father, Jeremy Irwin, told police he came home at 4 a.m. the next morning to find Lisa missing, along with the family's three cell phones.

The baby's disappearance has received extensive media coverage. The subpoena, posted on the KCTV website, seeks "all footage, including raw footage of any interviews or statements given by neighbors, family or friends of the family, regarding missing baby Lisa Irwin."

Management of the station has turned the subpoena over to its lawyers, the station said. "We do not know what this development means in this case, including what a grand jury could be considering," it said in a news story about the subpoena.

Meanwhile, police searched the yards of Lisa and neighbors on Monday, after reenacting on Sunday the possible entry of the infant's bedroom window on the night she disappeared, according to video aired on local television.

"Investigators are still in the neighborhood and will continue to follow up on leads for Lisa until she is found," Sgt. Stacey Graves, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, said.

Lisa's bedroom is on the ground level of the small house in a neighborhood in north Kansas City. A plain-clothes detective on Sunday afternoon climbed through the window, but not easily, as other officers observed.

Police and the FBI questioned people in the neighborhood last week, conducted searches of nearby woods and of the landfill where the family's trash is taken. So far, police have reported no solid leads.

The couple resumed talking to police on Saturday after saying they were burned out on being interviewed. In an appearance Friday on "The Today Show", Bradley said she took and failed a lie detector test and Irwin said he had not been asked to take one.

Police have not identified the couple or anyone else as suspects.

