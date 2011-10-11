KANSAS CITY, Mo The search Tuesday of a backyard well four blocks from the home of missing 11-month-old Lisa Irwin turned up nothing, police said.

Police officers, detectives and firefighters spent several hours around the well beneath a wooden deck of a vacant house, after receiving a phone tip.

Firefighters were lowered into the well and two city trucks were brought in to drain it, but nothing was recovered, Sgt. Stacey Graves later informed reporters.

The failed search was the latest frustration for police looking for Irwin, last seen the night of October 3 when her mother, Deborah Bradley, said she put her to bed in her crib. Her father, Jeremy Irwin, told police he came home at 4 a.m. the next morning to find Lisa missing, along with the family's three cell phones.

Police and the FBI have questioned people in the neighborhood and conducted searches of nearby woods and of the landfill where the family's trash is taken.

Bradley said last week she failed a police polygraph test, but had no part in her daughter's disappearance. Irwin said he would take a polygraph test if asked. The couple has undergone repeated interrogation, they said.

Ashley Irwin, an aunt of Lisa's who is acting as the family spokesperson, told Good Morning America on Tuesday that Bradley is preparing to be charged. Irwin said she believes Bradley is innocent.

Asked about the report Tuesday, Graves said there was no information from detectives indicating the arrest of anyone in the case.

"We are still following up on tips and still continuing the search for Lisa," Graves said in an-mail to Reuters.

(Writing and reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Greg McCune)