KANSAS CITY, Mo Police widened their search Tuesday afternoon for a missing 10-month-old girl feared abducted from her home in Kansas City.

Lisa Irwin was last seen asleep in her crib at home at 10:30 p.m. Monday and was reported missing at 4 a.m. Tuesday, said Kansas City police in an Amber Alert. It appears someone entered and left through a bedroom window and evidence suggests an abduction, police said.

More than 100 local and state officers, along with the FBI, were searching on foot in wooded areas near where the girl lived in north Kansas City, said Sgt. Stacey Graves, a police spokeswoman.

"We are pulling out all the stops and doing all we can do find Lisa," Graves said.

Lisa lived with her parents, who are part of the search for her, Graves said. Other relatives have been interviewed.

"We have not been able to make any kind of family connection," Graves said.

Police have spread the word about Lisa's disappearance through the media and on electronic bill boards above major highways in the area.

Lisa is described as having blue eyes and blond hair and was last seen wearing purple shorts and a purple shirt with white kittens on it. Police are asking that anyone with information call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

